ANL 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-4.52%)
ASC 19.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-4.24%)
ASL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.75%)
AVN 91.22 Decreased By ▼ -5.38 (-5.57%)
BOP 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.51%)
BYCO 11.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-6.73%)
DGKC 117.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-3.29%)
EPCL 47.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.04%)
FCCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.13%)
FFBL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.1%)
FFL 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.79%)
HASCOL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-9.68%)
HUBC 80.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-2.12%)
HUMNL 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-5.6%)
JSCL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-6.35%)
KAPCO 44.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.64%)
KEL 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.95%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.76%)
MLCF 45.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.46%)
PAEL 35.55 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.57%)
PIBTL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
POWER 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.77%)
PPL 87.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.46%)
PRL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-3.27%)
PTC 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.76%)
SILK 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.04%)
SNGP 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-2.81%)
TRG 160.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.13%)
UNITY 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.1%)
WTL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.27%)
BR100 5,102 Decreased By ▼ -108.09 (-2.07%)
BR30 26,704 Decreased By ▼ -570.63 (-2.09%)
KSE100 46,991 Decreased By ▼ -712.64 (-1.49%)
KSE30 18,861 Decreased By ▼ -289.07 (-1.51%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,231
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
955,657
91424hr
2.05% positivity
Sindh
336,076
Punjab
345,900
Balochistan
27,064
Islamabad
82,596
KPK
137,759
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South Korean stocks end flat as virus cases spike across Asia; focus on economic data

  • KOSPI flat, foreigners net sellers.
  • Korean won weakens against US dollar.
  • South Korea benchmark bond yield rises.
Reuters 28 Jun 2021

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

South Korean shares ended flat on Monday, with cautious investors refraining from making fresh bets ahead of a slew of economic data later this week, as coronavirus cases spiked across Asia over the weekend. The won weakened and the benchmark bond yield rose.

The benchmark KOSPI closed down 0.95 points, or 0.03%, at 3,301.89, following a record close on Friday.

Investors were concerned about a spike in coronavirus infections in Asia, with Australia's most populous city of Sydney plunging into a lockdown.

Technology giant Samsung Electronics gained 0.37%, while peer SK Hynix tumbled 1.95%. Battery maker LG Chem and internet giant Naver slid 0.95% and 0.49%, respectively.

Foreigners were net sellers of 73.2 billion won ($64.76 million) worth of shares on the main board.

"Investors are taking a wait-and-see stance ahead of batches of economic data including Chinese PMI, South Korean trade and US jobs," said Lee Kyoung-min, an anlayst at Daishin Securities.

South Korea's May industrial output data is due on Wednesday, while trade and inflation data will be released on Thursday and Friday, respectively.

The won ended at 1,130.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.23% lower than its previous close of 1,127.7.

In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,130.4 per dollar, down 0.3% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,130.3.

In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.07 points to 109.83.

The benchmark 10-year yield rose by 4.1 basis points to 2.141%.

South Korean shares South Korean stocks Samsung Electronics benchmark KOSPI South Korean stocks end

South Korean stocks end flat as virus cases spike across Asia; focus on economic data

Assertions of Afghan side are contrary to facts: FO

IMF's new SDR allocation could bolster Pakistan's forex reserves by $2.8 billion: Fitch

Pakistan reports lowest number of Covid-related daily deaths since March 21

E-banking transactions increase 31% year-on-year during Jan-Mar: SBP

Tarbela 4th Extension project: TI-P urges ministry to take action against Wapda chief

'Amended' Finance Bill 2021 may be laid in NA today

SAPM on health expresses concern over people flouting Covid SOPs

Police nab key suspect in Lahore bomb blast case

PM says satisfied with RDA performance

India politicising FATF: Qureshi

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters