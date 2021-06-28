SAPM on health expresses concern over people flouting Covid SOPs

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan has said that people are flouting Covid standard operating procedures (SOPs) that are in place to control the spread of the deadly virus.

Talking to the media during his visit to various hospitals in Islamabad on Monday, Sultan said that SOPs are not being followed in letter and spirit.

He said the government is utilising all resources to provide the best medical facility to the people.

The SAPM maintained that vaccination against coronavirus is continuing, therefore people should get themselves vaccinated.

Talking about the health facilities, he said that in order to avoid the rush of patients another secondary care hospital is required in the capital.

Earlier, Dr Sultan said failure to follow coronavirus guidelines could lead to another Covid wave in Pakistan.

He said failure to follow SOPs might lead to another wave. He said that the compliance rate had come down to 46 percent which was at 75 to 80 percent a few weeks ago.

The SAPM mentioned that only 40 percent are following the guidelines in the business and transportation sector.

The PM's aide on health further said that in the industrial sector the compliance rate is only 38 percent, in mosques 41 percent, and in other public places it hovers around 40 to 42 percent.

He highlighted that in hospitals, it is 70 percent but there it should be no less than 100 percent.