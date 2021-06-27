The fourth wave of Covid-19 could hit country

The National Command and Control Centre (NCOC) chairman, Asad Umar, has warned of a fourth Covid-19 wave in Pakistan next month it the Covid-19 SOPs are not adhered to.

I wish to make two quick points in relation to this news item. First, the NCOC has acted rather imprudently by making this seemingly horrendous forecast with regard to the pandemic because it has only recently announced its decision to ease numerous Covid-19 curbs on businesses and other activities such as reopening of primary schools, shrines and indoor sports activities. Second, the entire nation seems to have thrown caution to the wilds insofar as observance of Covid-19 SOPs is concerned. There exist a large number of people who even deny the reality of Covid-19 pandemic. And, the number of Covid-19 deniers is rising alarmingly. Does the government has any plan or strategy to deal with those who refuse to admit the Covid-19 truth that is supported by scientific evidence?

Hashim Raza (Karachi)

