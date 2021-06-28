Farogh for uniform implementation of law for elite, poor

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Dr Farogh Naseem on Sunday stressed that implementation on law should be equal both for the elite class and the poor segment of the society as there was a specific system for the rich but poor was suffering.

The Minister expressed these views while addressing cheque distribution ceremony to lawyers' bar association (Grant in Aid) here at the Law Ministry.

Zartaj Gul Wazir State Minister for Climate Change, Ali Muhammad Khan Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Farrukh Habib Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Maleeka Bukhari Parliamentary Secretary for Ministry of Law and Justice also addressed the gathering.

Dr Farogh Naseem said that someone asked him what Prime Minister Imran Khan's Naya Pakistan was. He said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan promoted the culture of equality and appointed capable, educated and upright persons and started journey towards 'Naya Pakistan'.

He said that the Law Ministry was always ready to support anyone without any discrimination and every individual could seek help without mentioning religion, language, race and political affiliation as these were not relevant for the prime minister and the law ministry.

He said that he would not support any work against the Constitution, rule of law, fundamental human rights and constitutionalism but there were some issues which could be debated.

He said that the Ministry was working to redress the issues of common man and compensation could be through legislation but alone legislation did not work without proper implementation of laws.

He said that the Law Ministry would continue to frame laws till its tenure but implementation could be only be ensured through bar and the bench. He said that there could be a debate and discussion on laws and asked lawyers to suggest amendments in laws. He said that the status quo should be abolished as civil cases took decades to decide and criminal cases decided in 20 to 25 years. Only people who had power and money float the system and became successful, he added.

He said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government would not leave the country where poor had no relief and added, law should be implemented in its true spirit and there should be no leverage for the elite. He said that the institutions of bar councils and bar associations should consider that whether they were working according to the wishes of founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

"I have to work according to the Quran, Ahadees (saying of Holy Prophet Peace Be Upon Him) and the constitution," he added

He that the international community hailed the law ministry over passage of anti-rape laws and expressed concern that how it would be implemented. He said that the police, civil administration, district administration, doctors, lawyers and the bench had to play their due role for the implementation of this law. He said that without psychological pressure of the bench and the bar the laws could not be proper implemented. Later, the Minster handed over grant in aid cheques to the 110 bar associations and the bar councils of the country.