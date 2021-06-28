Iran says it has drone that can travel 7,000 km

TEHRAN: Iran has drones capable of flying 7,000 kilometres (more than 4,000 miles), the commander of its Revolutionary Guard force said Sunday.

"We have drones which can fly 7,000 kilometres, without a pilot, and land back at the same spot or anywhere else," General Hossein Salami said in a speech broadcast by state television.

He gave no other details but the new drone would give it a range of 3,500 kilometres, compared to 2,000 kilometres for Iran's "Gaza" combat drone unveiled earlier this year. The "Gaza" drone was reportedly the longest-ranging Iranian drone so far.