Maritime tourism: PNSC to support ferry services: Ali Zaidi

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Sunday said that Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) will provide a great opportunity for all interested in setting up a ferry services in the country. In a tweet, he said that "Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) will provide management/manning services."

The minister said that registered tour operators in the country can design and market Hajj/Umrah/Ziarat packages, adding that "a win win for all!". He shared that Ministry of Maritime Affairs in collaboration PNSC and Karachi Port Trust, is working towards realizing the potential of country's Blue Economy by promoting business opportunities in the areas of maritime tourism, coastal development and passenger-cum-cargo ferry service in the country. With a large population and growing needs for regional and international connectivity, Pakistan holds immense potential for operation of 'Ferry Services' from, to and within Pakistan.