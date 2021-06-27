LHC declares recovery of GIDC by SNGPL before 2015 illegal

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Saturday declared recovery of Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC) by Sui Northern Gas Pipe Limited (SNGPL) from the petitioners Mills before the year 2015. The petitioners Rupali Textile Mills and others through their counsel contended that the recover of the Cess was against the provision 08 of GIDC Act. They prayed to the court to declare the recovery of the Cess in question before the year 2015 as illegal. They all prayed to the court to restrain the respondent officials from recovery of the Cess.

The law officer however opposed contentions of the petitioners' counsel and said the recovery of the cess was in accordance with the law. The court after hearing both the sides, declare the recovery of the cess from the petitioners before the year 2015 as illegal and without lawful authority.

