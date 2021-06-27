ANL 35.40 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.05%)
Gold prices fall slightly

Recorder Report 27 Jun 2021

KARACHI: Gold prices on Saturday showed a little fall on the local market, traders said. It was traded for Rs109300 per tola after falling by Rs200. Gold per 10 grams was available for Rs93707, down by Rs171. On the world market, the yellow metal price was quoted $1782 per ounce. Silver was selling for Rs1420 per tola; Rs1217.42 per 10 grams and $26.18 per ounce, traders said.

