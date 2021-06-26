WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== June 25, 2021 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 24-Jun-21 23-Jun-21 22-Jun-21 21-Jun-21 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.108078 0.108024 0.108309 0.108341 Euro 0.835348 0.836577 0.833803 0.833223 Japanese yen 0.0063016 0.0063206 0.00635104 0.00635686 U.K. pound 0.975389 0.977628 0.973167 0.972525 U.S. dollar 0.699856 0.700006 0.701028 0.700717 Algerian dinar 0.00520885 0.00521091 Australian dollar 0.529721 0.528155 0.526402 0.525538 Botswana pula 0.0643868 0.0643306 0.0643544 0.0641857 Brazilian real 0.142042 0.141378 0.139725 0.139122 Brunei dollar 0.519991 0.520025 0.521017 0.520206 Canadian dollar 0.569713 0.567358 0.566144 Chilean peso 0.000952017 0.000934163 0.000939502 Colombian peso 0.000185485 0.000184969 0.000186539 0.00018667 Czech koruna 0.0328571 0.0329198 0.0326622 0.0325869 Danish krone 0.112335 0.112501 0.11213 0.112047 Indian rupee 0.00942742 0.00941201 0.00945674 0.00944971 Israeli New Shekel 0.214924 0.214973 0.214549 Korean won 0.000616287 0.000618161 0.000617428 0.000618899 Kuwaiti dinar 2.32472 2.32522 2.32861 2.32642 Malaysian ringgit 0.167992 0.168089 0.169004 0.168847 Mauritian rupee 0.016964 0.016995 0.0169901 Mexican peso 0.0349085 0.0345673 0.0340781 0.0340154 New Zealand dollar 0.493398 0.489864 0.489107 0.487138 Norwegian krone 0.0821061 0.0822395 0.081587 0.0811532 Omani rial 1.82017 1.82056 1.82322 1.82241 Peruvian sol 0.176146 0.17667 0.177352 Philippine peso 0.014344 0.0143688 0.0144155 0.0144815 Polish zloty 0.184241 0.184805 0.183842 0.183367 Qatari riyal 0.192268 0.192309 0.19259 0.192505 Russian ruble 0.00967641 0.00963305 0.00958132 0.00957281 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.186628 0.186668 0.186941 0.186858 Singapore dollar 0.519991 0.520025 0.521017 0.520206 South African rand 0.049171 0.0493556 0.0489957 0.04913 Swedish krona 0.082611 0.0825489 0.0820328 0.0812247 Swiss franc 0.761955 0.762368 0.76178 0.760781 Thai baht 0.0219404 0.0220121 0.0221417 0.0221999 Trinidadian dollar 0.103308 0.103427 0.103538 U.A.E. dirham 0.190567 0.190607 0.190886 0.190801 Uruguayan peso 0.0161042 0.016121 0.0160849 0.0160399 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

