Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report 26 Jun 2021

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
June 25, 2021
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        24-Jun-21      23-Jun-21      22-Jun-21      21-Jun-21
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.108078       0.108024       0.108309       0.108341
Euro                             0.835348       0.836577       0.833803       0.833223
Japanese yen                    0.0063016      0.0063206     0.00635104     0.00635686
U.K. pound                       0.975389       0.977628       0.973167       0.972525
U.S. dollar                      0.699856       0.700006       0.701028       0.700717
Algerian dinar                 0.00520885     0.00521091
Australian dollar                0.529721       0.528155       0.526402       0.525538
Botswana pula                   0.0643868      0.0643306      0.0643544      0.0641857
Brazilian real                   0.142042       0.141378       0.139725       0.139122
Brunei dollar                    0.519991       0.520025       0.521017       0.520206
Canadian dollar                                 0.569713       0.567358       0.566144
Chilean peso                  0.000952017    0.000934163    0.000939502
Colombian peso                0.000185485    0.000184969    0.000186539     0.00018667
Czech koruna                    0.0328571      0.0329198      0.0326622      0.0325869
Danish krone                     0.112335       0.112501        0.11213       0.112047
Indian rupee                   0.00942742     0.00941201     0.00945674     0.00944971
Israeli New Shekel                              0.214924       0.214973       0.214549
Korean won                    0.000616287    0.000618161    0.000617428    0.000618899
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.32472        2.32522        2.32861        2.32642
Malaysian ringgit                0.167992       0.168089       0.169004       0.168847
Mauritian rupee                                 0.016964       0.016995      0.0169901
Mexican peso                    0.0349085      0.0345673      0.0340781      0.0340154
New Zealand dollar               0.493398       0.489864       0.489107       0.487138
Norwegian krone                 0.0821061      0.0822395       0.081587      0.0811532
Omani rial                        1.82017        1.82056        1.82322        1.82241
Peruvian sol                                    0.176146        0.17667       0.177352
Philippine peso                  0.014344      0.0143688      0.0144155      0.0144815
Polish zloty                     0.184241       0.184805       0.183842       0.183367
Qatari riyal                     0.192268       0.192309        0.19259       0.192505
Russian ruble                  0.00967641     0.00963305     0.00958132     0.00957281
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.186628       0.186668       0.186941       0.186858
Singapore dollar                 0.519991       0.520025       0.521017       0.520206
South African rand               0.049171      0.0493556      0.0489957        0.04913
Swedish krona                    0.082611      0.0825489      0.0820328      0.0812247
Swiss franc                      0.761955       0.762368        0.76178       0.760781
Thai baht                       0.0219404      0.0220121      0.0221417      0.0221999
Trinidadian dollar                              0.103308       0.103427       0.103538
U.A.E. dirham                    0.190567       0.190607       0.190886       0.190801
Uruguayan peso                  0.0161042       0.016121      0.0160849      0.0160399
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

