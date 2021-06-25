ANL 34.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.32%)
ASC 20.58 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.95%)
ASL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
AVN 95.80 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.03%)
BOP 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.18%)
DGKC 123.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.44%)
EPCL 48.17 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.62%)
FCCL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.38%)
FFBL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.76%)
HASCOL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
HUBC 82.20 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (2%)
HUMNL 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.75%)
KAPCO 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.29%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.91%)
LOTCHEM 15.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
MLCF 47.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.32%)
PAEL 35.22 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.49%)
PIBTL 11.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
POWER 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
PPL 90.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.4%)
PRL 25.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.52%)
PTC 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.74%)
SILK 1.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-6.7%)
SNGP 48.75 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (3.7%)
TRG 157.85 Decreased By ▼ -3.75 (-2.32%)
UNITY 42.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
WTL 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-5.45%)
BR100 5,241 Increased By ▲ 11.45 (0.22%)
BR30 27,232 Decreased By ▼ -2.73 (-0.01%)
KSE100 47,963 Increased By ▲ 61.84 (0.13%)
KSE30 19,299 Increased By ▲ 39.22 (0.2%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,108
3824hr
Pakistan Cases
951,865
1,09724hr
2.38% positivity
Sindh
333,798
Punjab
345,449
Balochistan
26,845
Islamabad
82,470
KPK
137,370
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

SPCD hosts webinar on cigarette taxation in Pakistan

Recorder Report 25 Jun 2021

KARACHI: The Social Policy and Development Centre (SPDC) hosted a webinar on ‘Cigarette Taxation in Pakistan.’ The purpose of this webinar was to discuss the implications of the cigarette tax policy of Pakistan for cigarette consumption, government revenues and health outcomes, particularly in the context of proposed federal budget 2021-22.

Speaking to the webinar, Dr Aisha Ghaus Pasha, National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs member said the high prevalence of tobacco use in Pakistan, particularly among young adults, is a matter of grave concern. Tobacco control policies of the government have not been able to achieve the objective of reducing tobacco consumption. She added that Federal Excise Duty (FED) on cigarettes should be increased to discourage tobacco use. However, a tax increase should be coupled with effective administrative measures to deal with tax avoidance issues, she added.

Dr Jeffrey Drope, Research Professor, University of Illinois Chicago’s Institute for Health Research and Policy shared the results of the Tobacconomics Cigarette Tax Scorecard, which evaluates countries’ cigarette tax systems based on a five-point rating. Dr Drope informed that in 2018 Pakistan scored 0.88 points out of 5 on the cigarette tax scorecard of 170 countries, the lowest in the region.

Muhammad Sabir, Principal Economist, SPDC, stated that the FED rates on cigarettes have not changed for the last two years, and no increase has been proposed in the current Finance Bill 2021 either. This would have profound negative implications regarding tax revenue and health outcomes.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

National Assembly Federal Excise Duty Federal Budget 2021 22 SPDC Cigarette Taxation Aisha Ghaus Pasha

SPCD hosts webinar on cigarette taxation in Pakistan

World health, IP, trade bodies launch Covid platform

Delay in dry docking: Talks under way: Azhar

Nawaz’s appeals against convictions dismissed

PM briefed about boost in textile sector

Govt given power to meet IMF’s tariff condition

Structural reforms: IMF says more work needed

28 civilians killed in Afghanistan

RD levy: FBR Member refuses to share list of items with NA panel

Modi discusses IIOJK elections

Israeli embassy explosion: Four held by Indian police

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.