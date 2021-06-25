KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Thursday (June 24, 2021).

=========================================================================== BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY =========================================================================== 15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M =========================================================================== USD 158.34 158.17 157.91 157.63 157.34 157.02 156.68 EUR 188.82 188.68 188.48 188.26 188.02 187.76 187.46 GBP 220.96 220.73 220.37 219.97 219.59 219.16 218.69 ===========================================================================

