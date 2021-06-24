ANL 34.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.95%)
ASC 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.05%)
ASL 25.41 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.63%)
AVN 97.31 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (2.63%)
BOP 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.11%)
BYCO 12.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 123.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.16%)
EPCL 47.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.74%)
FCCL 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.42%)
FFBL 27.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.59%)
FFL 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.22%)
HASCOL 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1%)
HUBC 81.50 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.13%)
HUMNL 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
JSCL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.93%)
KAPCO 43.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
LOTCHEM 15.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
MLCF 47.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.42%)
PAEL 35.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.71%)
PIBTL 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
POWER 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.71%)
PPL 90.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.33%)
PRL 25.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
PTC 12.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 1.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.15%)
SNGP 48.60 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (3.38%)
TRG 162.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.31%)
UNITY 43.69 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.2%)
WTL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 5,251 Increased By ▲ 20.92 (0.4%)
BR30 27,408 Increased By ▲ 173.11 (0.64%)
KSE100 47,993 Increased By ▲ 92.79 (0.19%)
KSE30 19,310 Increased By ▲ 50.54 (0.26%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,108
3824hr
Pakistan Cases
951,865
1,09724hr
2.38% positivity
Sindh
333,798
Punjab
345,449
Balochistan
26,845
Islamabad
82,470
KPK
137,370
World

Canada's Trudeau survives vote of no confidence

  • The conservative opposition voted together against Trudeau, who was able to hang on thanks to the support of three other smaller blocs in the lower chamber.
AFP 24 Jun 2021

OTTAWA: The minority government of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau survived a parliamentary vote of no confidence Wednesday in a face-off over the proposed budget, eliminating the possibility of early elections this summer.

The House of Commons voted 211 to 121 in favor of approving the budget, which was proposed in April and contains a plan to spend CAN$101.4 billion (69 billion euros) over three years.

The conservative opposition voted together against Trudeau, who was able to hang on thanks to the support of three other smaller blocs in the lower chamber.

The 2021-2022 budget, which began April 1, must still be approved by the Senate -- a formality expected Friday, ahead of the summer recess.

After clearing this hurdle -- and with Canada's Covid-19 vaccination campaign progressing rapidly -- Trudeau, who enjoys a high approval rating, could be tempted to call for snap elections at the end of the summer in an effort to regain a parliamentary majority, which his Liberal party lost after October 2019's general election.

The budget's flagship provision is a CAN$30 billion investment over five years to establish a network of low-cost, high-quality public daycares to encourage the participation of women in the labor market.

Some CAN$17.6 billion are earmarked for green initiatives, including helping companies reduce their carbon footprints and supporting public transport projects in large cities.

