New Zealand thrash India to win World Test Championship

  • Williamson and Taylor steered Kiwis to the victory with an unbeaten 95-run partnership
Syed Ahmed Updated 24 Jun 2021

New Zealand have become the first official World Test Champions after beating India by eight wickets in the final of the inaugural World Test Championship at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton.

Earlier, the Kiwis had bundled out India for 170 in their second innings, setting themselves a target of 139 to win the historic final.

New Zealand bundle out India on 170, need 139 runs to win WTC final

India started Day 6 (Reserve Day) at 64/2 with Cheteshwar Pujara (12) and Kohli (8) at the crease. However, Kiwi bowlers kept hold of the game and bowled tight lines to test Indian batsmen.

Wickets kept tumbling at regular intervals and no batsman, other than Rishabh Pant and Rohit Sharma, could cross the 20+run mark.

Rishabh was the top scorer for India with a cavalier 41, while Rohit Sharma made 30 at the top.

New Zealand have a maximum of 53 overs (subject to weather) to chase down the target and become test cricket's first official world champions.

The weather-marred contest spilt into its reserve day to make up for almost two and a half days of lost time.

India's Kohli says one-off WTC final against New Zealand cannot decide world's best team

New Zealand openers started confidently in pursuit of a 139-run target and built a 33-run opening partnership before Ravi Ashwin removed Tom Latham for 9. He then sent back in-form Devon Conway for 19, leaving New Zealand 44 for 2.

The next pair, Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor, took the reins from there and steered their team to victory with an unbeaten 95-run partnership for the third wicket. Captain Williamson remained not out for 52 runs, while Ross Taylor carried the bat with 47 runs.

Overall Summary:

  • New Zealand won the toss and opted to bowl first.

  • India got bundled out for 217 in the first innings.

  • New Zealand, in response, made 249 runs in their first innings, taking an important 32-run lead.

  • On the final day of the game, India got bowled out for 170 runs, setting New Zealand a target of mere 139 runs.

  • New Zealand hunted down the target with eight wickets in hand, becoming the first official Test champions.

