New Zealand thrash India to win World Test Championship

New Zealand have become the first official World Test Champions after beating India by eight wickets in the final of the inaugural World Test Championship at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton.

Earlier, the Kiwis had bundled out India for 170 in their second innings, setting themselves a target of 139 to win the historic final.

New Zealand bundle out India on 170, need 139 runs to win WTC final

India started Day 6 (Reserve Day) at 64/2 with Cheteshwar Pujara (12) and Kohli (8) at the crease. However, Kiwi bowlers kept hold of the game and bowled tight lines to test Indian batsmen.

Wickets kept tumbling at regular intervals and no batsman, other than Rishabh Pant and Rohit Sharma, could cross the 20+run mark.

Rishabh was the top scorer for India with a cavalier 41, while Rohit Sharma made 30 at the top.

New Zealand have a maximum of 53 overs (subject to weather) to chase down the target and become test cricket's first official world champions.

The weather-marred contest spilt into its reserve day to make up for almost two and a half days of lost time.

New Zealand openers started confidently in pursuit of a 139-run target and built a 33-run opening partnership before Ravi Ashwin removed Tom Latham for 9. He then sent back in-form Devon Conway for 19, leaving New Zealand 44 for 2.

The next pair, Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor, took the reins from there and steered their team to victory with an unbeaten 95-run partnership for the third wicket. Captain Williamson remained not out for 52 runs, while Ross Taylor carried the bat with 47 runs.

