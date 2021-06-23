New Zealand bundle out India on 170, need 139 runs to win WTC final

India were bundled out for 170 in their second innings, setting New Zealand 139 to win the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) title at the Ageas Bowl on Wednesday.

India started Day 6 (Reserve Day) at 64/2 with Cheteshwar Pujara (12) and First Kohli (8) at the crease. However, Kiwi bowlers kept hold of the game from ball one and bowled tight lines to test Indian batsmen.

Wickets kept tumbling at regular intervals and no batsman other than Rishabh Pant and Rohit Sharma could cross the 20+run mark.

Rishabh was the top scorer for India with a cavalier 41, while Rohit Sharma made 30 at the top.

New Zealand has a maximum of 53 overs (subject to weather) to chase down the target and become test cricket's first official world champions.

The weather-marred contest spilt into its reserve day to make up for almost two and a half days of lost time.