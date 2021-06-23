ANL 34.80 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.44%)
ASC 19.99 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.2%)
ASL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.32%)
AVN 94.82 Increased By ▲ 4.61 (5.11%)
BOP 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.31%)
BYCO 12.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.04%)
DGKC 123.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-0.85%)
EPCL 47.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.52%)
FCCL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.05%)
FFBL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
FFL 18.44 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.1%)
HASCOL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
HUBC 80.59 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
HUMNL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.98%)
JSCL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
KAPCO 43.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.56%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.46%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.95%)
MLCF 47.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.78%)
PAEL 35.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 11.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.52%)
POWER 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
PPL 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
PRL 25.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
PTC 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.78%)
SILK 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-6.73%)
SNGP 47.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.06%)
TRG 161.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.55%)
UNITY 42.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-3.3%)
WTL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 5,230 Decreased By ▼ -11.3 (-0.22%)
BR30 27,235 Decreased By ▼ -112.49 (-0.41%)
KSE100 47,901 Decreased By ▼ -86.44 (-0.18%)
KSE30 19,259 Decreased By ▼ -65.68 (-0.34%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,073
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
950,768
93024hr
2.04% positivity
Sindh
333,194
Punjab
345,251
Balochistan
26,776
Islamabad
82,431
KPK
137,247
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares end lower on financials drag, profit taking

  • The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index closed 0.54% lower at 15,686.95, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.54% to end at 52,306.08.
  • The Nifty Bank Index fell 0.49%, posting its fifth session of losses in six. Private-sector lender ICICI Bank lost 1% and was among the top drags on the Nifty 50.
Reuters 23 Jun 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares closed lower after choppy trading on Wednesday, with heavyweight financial firms dropping the most, as investors booked profits and adjusted their equity positions ahead of the expiry of monthly contracts for June.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index closed 0.54% lower at 15,686.95, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.54% to end at 52,306.08.

Both indexes have scaled all-time highs this month, driven by a decline in COVID-19 cases, the easing of pandemic-induced restrictions in states, and a record surge in vaccinations. The Nifty reached within 100 points of the 16,000 mark last week.

However, Tuesday and Wednesday's sessions recorded a pullback as investors locked in gains ahead of Thursday's expiry for the monthly contracts of June.

In Mumbai trading, conglomerate Reliance Industries was the top drag on the Nifty 50, falling 0.9% ahead of its annual general meeting on Thursday.

The Nifty Bank Index fell 0.49%, posting its fifth session of losses in six. Private-sector lender ICICI Bank lost 1% and was among the top drags on the Nifty 50.

The Nifty Auto Index was among the few indexes that closed higher, gaining 0.46% and clocking its second straight session of gains, a day after a Jefferies research note said that India's auto demand was recovering again.

Maruti Suzuki rose 2.3% and was the top boost to the Nifty 50, while India's largest motorcycle maker, Hero MotoCorp, added as much as 3% after it said it would increase the prices of its motorcycles and scooters from July 1.

In other stocks, state-owned defence electronics firm Bharat Electronics closed 11.3% higher after posting higher March-quarter profit and revenue.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex BSE Sensex blue chip NSE Nifty 50 index Nifty bank index

Indian shares end lower on financials drag, profit taking

Pakistan receives 2mn doses of SinoVac Covid-19 vaccine

Govt takes major step towards promoting Islamic Banking

Members of Saudi hit squad that killed Khashoggi were trained in US: report

Gas shortage denting Pakistan’s exports

PABC's IPO oversubscribed as hungry investors take price to Rs49

Iran says US to lift oil sanctions, Germany cautious on matter

Indian delegation has met Afghan Taliban in Doha, claims Qatari official

27 FATF points implemented: Qureshi

Wholesale power market: CPPA-G putting finishing touches to rules

Google faces antitrust probe

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters