Pakistan
Gold prices go up Rs 800 to Rs110,100 per tola
- The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged.
Updated 23 Jun 2021
ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs 800 and was sold at Rs110,100 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs109,300 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.
The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs 686 and was sold at Rs 94,393 against its sale at Rs 93,707 while the prices of 10 gram 22 Karat gold went up to Rs 86,527 against Rs 85,898.
The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs1420 and Rs1217.42 respectively.
The price of gold in international market remained unchanged at $1785.
At least 3 killed, 21 injured in Lahore blast
Gold prices go up Rs 800 to Rs110,100 per tola
Pakistan receives 2mn doses of SinoVac Covid-19 vaccine
Govt takes major step towards promoting Islamic Banking
Members of Saudi hit squad that killed Khashoggi were trained in US: report
Gas shortage denting Pakistan’s exports
PABC's IPO oversubscribed as hungry investors take price to Rs49
Iran says US to lift oil sanctions, Germany cautious on matter
Indian delegation has met Afghan Taliban in Doha, claims Qatari official
27 FATF points implemented: Qureshi
Wholesale power market: CPPA-G putting finishing touches to rules
Google faces antitrust probe
Read more stories
Comments