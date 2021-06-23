ANL 34.80 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.44%)
ASC 19.99 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.2%)
ASL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.32%)
AVN 94.82 Increased By ▲ 4.61 (5.11%)
BOP 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.31%)
BYCO 12.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.04%)
DGKC 123.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-0.85%)
EPCL 47.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.52%)
FCCL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.05%)
FFBL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
FFL 18.44 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.1%)
HASCOL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
HUBC 80.59 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
HUMNL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.98%)
JSCL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
KAPCO 43.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.56%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.46%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.95%)
MLCF 47.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.78%)
PAEL 35.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 11.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.52%)
POWER 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
PPL 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
PRL 25.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
PTC 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.78%)
SILK 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-6.73%)
SNGP 47.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.06%)
TRG 161.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.55%)
UNITY 42.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-3.3%)
WTL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 5,230 Decreased By ▼ -11.3 (-0.22%)
BR30 27,235 Decreased By ▼ -112.49 (-0.41%)
KSE100 47,901 Decreased By ▼ -86.44 (-0.18%)
KSE30 19,259 Decreased By ▼ -65.68 (-0.34%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,073
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
950,768
93024hr
2.04% positivity
Sindh
333,194
Punjab
345,251
Balochistan
26,776
Islamabad
82,431
KPK
137,247
Raw sugar prices resume downtrend, coffee also lower

  • July raw sugar were up 0.8% to 16.57 cents per lb.
  • September arabica coffee rose 0.6% to $1.5305 per lb, having hit a one-month low of $1.4905 set on Monday.
Reuters 23 Jun 2021

LONDON: Raw sugar futures on ICE recovered on Wednesday following sharp falls in the prior session and as oil prices and global equities headed higher.

SUGAR

July raw sugar were up 0.8% to 16.57 cents per lb at 1144 GMT, having closed down 2.1% on Tuesday and plumbed a two-month low of 16.19 cents on Monday.

Dealers said moves in the wider financial markets continue to drive sugar, though demand appears weak.

The discount for July sugar over October continues to widen in the run-up to July's expiry next week, a sign there is little appetite to receive sugar given weak demand.

A large Brazilian mill plans to change its production strategy this season to increase ethanol and cut sugar production.

August white sugar rose 0.9% to $422.60 a tonne.

COFFEE

September arabica coffee rose 0.6% to $1.5305 per lb, having hit a one-month low of $1.4905 set on Monday.

Dealers said stronger roaster buying was on the cards following the recent drop in prices, although receding worries over next year's crop in top producer Brazil continue to keep gains in check.

September robusta coffee rose 1.3% to $1,617 a tonne.

ICE robusta stocks have started to decline and are currently at 152,650 tonnes, versus 157,000 on June 1.

COCOA

September New York cocoa fell 1% to $2,373 a tonne.

September London cocoa fell 1% to 1,614 pounds a tonne.

