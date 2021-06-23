ANL 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2.74%)
ASC 20.10 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.76%)
ASL 25.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.77%)
AVN 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
BOP 8.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.83%)
BYCO 12.71 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.36%)
DGKC 125.51 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.64%)
EPCL 47.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
FFBL 26.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.76 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.88%)
HASCOL 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.73%)
HUBC 80.80 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.36%)
HUMNL 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
JSCL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.27%)
KAPCO 43.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.94%)
LOTCHEM 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.59%)
MLCF 47.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.38%)
PAEL 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.42%)
PIBTL 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.01%)
POWER 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
PPL 90.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.21%)
PRL 26.06 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.88%)
PTC 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
SILK 1.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.77%)
SNGP 48.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.63%)
TRG 161.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-0.86%)
UNITY 43.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.59%)
WTL 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.07%)
BR100 5,249 Increased By ▲ 7.35 (0.14%)
BR30 27,380 Increased By ▲ 33.13 (0.12%)
KSE100 48,006 Increased By ▲ 19.02 (0.04%)
KSE30 19,321 Decreased By ▼ -3.84 (-0.02%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,073
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
950,768
93024hr
2.04% positivity
Sindh
333,194
Punjab
345,251
Balochistan
26,776
Islamabad
82,431
KPK
137,247
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asia extends gains as traders eye loose policies, upbeat outlook

  • Bitcoin extended a rebound Wednesday, sitting above $34,000 after a volatile day that saw it fall below $29,000 for the first time since January.
AFP 23 Jun 2021

HONG KONG: Asian markets rose Wednesday to extend a global rally, as fresh pledges on monetary policy by the Federal Reserve reassured investors who had been rattled last week by the bank's forecasts of an earlier-than-flagged hike in interest rates.

Wall Street tanked Friday and Asia followed suit Monday as traders contemplated a rate lift-off possibly next year as officials try to prevent overheating and soaring inflation caused by the world's top economy thundering out of the collapse of 2020.

Fears about the end of ultra-loose policies put in place at the height of the pandemic have haunted trading floors for months, knocking a more than year-long equity rally off stride.

But observers said that repeated Fed promises to maintain the measures until unemployment is tamed and inflation is running consistently hot appear to be sinking in.

On Wednesday, Fed chief Jerome Powell took his turn to reassure.

"A pretty substantial part, or perhaps all of the overshoot in inflation comes from categories that are directly affected by the re-opening of the economy such as used cars and trucks," he told lawmakers.

"Those are things that we would look to to stop going up and ultimately to start to decline."

He said the price spikes had been bigger than expected and could last longer than initially thought, but added: "We will not raise interest rates preemptively because we think employment is too high, because we feared the possible onset of inflation." "We will wait for actual evidence of actual inflation or other imbalances."

Fresh buying opportunity

Earlier in the day, New York Fed boss John Williams said talk on rate hikes remained "way off in the future".

All three main indexes on Wall Street ended with healthy gains for a second straight day with the Nasdaq at a record, and Asia took up the baton.

Tokyo, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore, Seoul, Wellington, Taipei and Manila all rose though Sydney and Jakarta edged slightly lower.

The Fed's acknowledgement of higher inflation and the fact it has brought forward its rate hike forecasts are "a reflection of more positive longer-term dynamics", said BlackRock Investment Institute strategists led by Jean Boivin.

"We believe the Fed's new outlook will not translate into significantly higher policy rates any time soon. This, combined with the powerful restart, underpins our pro-risk stance."

Meanwhile, others say the recent selling could provide an opportunity for markets to take another leg up to fresh highs, with Natixis analyst Jack Janasiewicz calling it "bewildering", adding: "This caused a nice quick flush out of some weak hands riding the reflation trade and likely reset positioning to a better place."

Bitcoin extended a rebound Wednesday, sitting above $34,000 after a volatile day that saw it fall below $29,000 for the first time since January.

The unit has taken a hit this week by fresh moves to crack down on cryptocurrencies by China, while analysts warn it could well drop back to $20,000 -- having only hit a record near $65,000 in April.

"Bitcoin's continued sell-off has contributed to a negative outlook by traders driven by bearish news out of China," said Nick Mancini, a crypto analyst at Trade The Chain.

"The mood among traders is now continuing to sour."

Asian markets tokyo stock WallStreet

Asia extends gains as traders eye loose policies, upbeat outlook

Govt takes major step towards promoting IB

Google faces antitrust probe

Karachi IT Park: Ministry to conduct third-party cost audit

Islamabad has no favourites in Afghanistan: PM

Pay & Pension Commission: PM displeased with delay

PTI MNAs defend PM’s remarks on rape

PM’s UK visit put off due to ‘internal issues’

US could slow pullout from Afghanistan: Pentagon

PM Imran questions US strategy to have bases in Pakistan

UN Afghanistan official warns over Taliban gains

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters