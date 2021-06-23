Talks between Balochistan govt, opposition MPAs fail

QUETTA: The opposition members of the Balochistan Assembly have spent their night in the compound of the police station as police have not detained them yet.

Sources on Tuesday said that the parleys that continued till late at night between the opposition lawmakers and Balochistan Home Minister Ziaullah Langov failed.

The opposition members put their beds in the compound of the police station for their night kip over there.

They persisted that they would spend their night in the police station. Later, they had a dinner in the compound.