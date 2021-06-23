Tuesday's early trade: Nasdaq eyes record closing high

NEW YORK: The Nasdaq was on pace for a record closing high on Tuesday, as investors anticipated Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's remarks for clues on how the central bank is balancing inflation risk with its promise to ensure a full jobs market recovery.

Amazon.com Inc, up 1.3%, was among the top boosts to S&P 500 and the Nasdaq, as it entered the second day of its multibillion-dollar online sales event, Prime Day. The retail giant saw over $5.6 billion in total online sales in the United States on the first day, according to Adobe Digital Economy Index.

At 11:35 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 48.63 points, or 0.14%, at 33,925.60, the S&P 500 was up 15.28 points, or 0.36%, at 4,240.07, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 61.45 points, or 0.43%, at 14,202.93.

Crypto stocks including miners Riot Blockchain, Marathon Patent Group, Ebang International and MicroStrategy Inc fell between 2% and 5% as Bitcoin slipped below $30,000 for the first time since January, briefly wiping out gains for the year.