Flour millers to observe strike against rise in taxes

LAHORE: The Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA) has announced to observe two-day countrywide strike on June 24-25 to protest against increase in turn over tax on mills and levy of 17 percent GST on bran, a by-product of the industry.

“Over 1550 flour mills across Pakistan will stop washing of wheat grain from Wednesday while grinding will be stopped from June 24. There will be no supply of flour on June 24 and 25. If these taxes are not withdrawn even after this two-day strike, then mills will stop their operations for an indefinite period from June 30, 2021,” said PFMA Central Chairman Badar Uddin Kakkar and PFMA Punjab Chairman Asim Raza Ahmad while addressing a joint press conference here on Tuesday.

They said unjustifiable increase in turn over tax and levy of GST on bran will increase the flour price by Rs 5 per kilogram and add Rs 100 per 20 kg bag. They said people were already disturbed due to food inflation and fresh increase in flour prices would further grind them. They said their two-day strike is a token protest aimed at pressing the government to withdraw the fresh taxes. Even if our token protest fail to convince the government then we will convene a meeting on June 30 and announce an indefinite closure of our operations, they warned.

