ANL 33.97 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (7.5%)
ASC 19.56 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.73%)
ASL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
AVN 90.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.43%)
BOP 8.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 12.54 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.88%)
DGKC 124.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.39%)
EPCL 47.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
FCCL 23.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.28%)
FFL 18.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.1%)
HASCOL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.5%)
HUBC 80.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.16%)
JSCL 22.86 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
KAPCO 43.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.44%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 47.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.2%)
PAEL 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.45%)
PIBTL 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.25%)
POWER 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
PPL 90.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PRL 25.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
PTC 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.82%)
SILK 2.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.42%)
SNGP 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.21%)
TRG 162.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
UNITY 44.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.04%)
WTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.77%)
BR100 5,241 Decreased By ▼ -7.4 (-0.14%)
BR30 27,347 Decreased By ▼ -62.44 (-0.23%)
KSE100 47,987 Decreased By ▼ -25.38 (-0.05%)
KSE30 19,325 Decreased By ▼ -14.59 (-0.08%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,034
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
949,838
66324hr
1.7% positivity
Sindh
332,677
Punjab
345,141
Balochistan
26,673
Islamabad
82,394
KPK
137,147
Dollar-driven sterling drops back below $1.39

  • The pound hit a two-month low of $1.37865 early on Monday, recovered later in the session, then dipped back down again on Tuesday.
Reuters 22 Jun 2021

LONDON: Sterling fell back below $1.39 on Tuesday as the dollar strengthened, but it was still above the two-month lows it reached on Monday after the Fed's hawkish shift.

The US Federal Reserve surprised some market participants last week by signalling that it would raise interest rates and end emergency bond-buying sooner than expected - prompting the dollar to rise and riskier currencies to lose out.

The pound hit a two-month low of $1.37865 early on Monday, recovered later in the session, then dipped back down again on Tuesday.

At 1123 GMT, it was down 0.3% at $1.3887. Versus the euro, it was down 0.1% at 85.64 pence per euro, still trading within recent ranges.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets, said that he expected the pound to remain driven by the dollar until the Bank of England meeting on Thursday, where a hawkish tone could serve as a catalyst for a move higher.

"Where the Fed leads, generally other central banks follow ... Ultimately I think the Bank of England will follow in the footsteps of the Fed," he said.

Investors are focused the reopening plans, after the full easing of lockdown was delayed in England by a month due to the more infectious Delta variant of COVID-19.

Hewson said he remained bullish on the pound over the longer term, projecting it to head towards $1.45 over the next 6-12 months, because the delay in reopening did not change the fact that Britain was on the path to economic recovery.

British Health Minister Matt Hancock suggested that England's lockdown could fully end as planned on July 19 because a recent rise in cases is not resulting in deaths.

"Although the pandemic is far from over, and potential new variants that render the current generation of vaccines ineffective present a serious risk, recent virus and vaccine developments support our positive economic outlook for the UK and other advanced economies," Kallum Pickering, senior economist at Berenberg wrote in a note to clients.

Analysts expect no changes to policy after the BoE last month said it would slightly slow the weekly pace of its bond purchases.

British manufacturers expect to raise their prices at the fastest pace in nearly 40 years, according to a survey which adds to signs of growing inflation pressures.

The dispute between the European Union and Britain over post-Brexit trading arrangements in Northern Ireland continued to have limited impact on the pound.

