Pakistan

Ravi development project: Three companies will soon start work on site: RUDA chief

Recorder Report 22 Jun 2021

LAHORE: Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the River Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) Imran Ameen has said that Ravi River is a multi-billion rupees mega project to develop a new city on the banks of Ravi. The project, spanning over 25,000 hectares along the Ravi, envisions a modern city with 12 sectors of residential, mixed-use commercial, financial, medical, knowledge, sports, downtown, tourism, urban farm, 45-kilometer long clean water lake and trees on 70 percent of the land.

He was talking to media on Monday at the Lahore Press Club “Meet the Press” programme.

He said the tender was opened and three companies out of eight were declared successful and soon work will start on the site. He further told the journalists that a Ravi Urban Development Authority was established to oversee the development of the city as sustainable, livable and well-managed engines of economic growth. Urban development and its management are critically linked with sound, comprehensive, and strategic metropolitan-level long-term planning.

He said under the RUDA Act of 2020, the Authority will facilitate quality execution of the Ravi development project as per international standards.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

RUDA Lahore Press Club Ravi River Ravi development project

