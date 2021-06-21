ANL 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
ASC 19.04 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.74%)
ASL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.17%)
AVN 91.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.47%)
BOP 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.33%)
BYCO 12.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.27%)
DGKC 125.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.57%)
EPCL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.42%)
FCCL 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.36%)
FFBL 26.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
FFL 18.26 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.58%)
HASCOL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.24%)
HUBC 80.59 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.42%)
HUMNL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.96%)
JSCL 22.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.61%)
KAPCO 43.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.3%)
KEL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.79%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.5%)
MLCF 48.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.03%)
PAEL 35.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
POWER 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.16%)
PPL 90.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.49%)
PRL 25.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.87%)
PTC 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.92%)
SILK 2.11 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (14.67%)
SNGP 48.10 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.09%)
TRG 162.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.27%)
UNITY 45.13 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.85%)
WTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.11%)
BR100 5,249 Decreased By ▼ -28.87 (-0.55%)
BR30 27,410 Decreased By ▼ -111.92 (-0.41%)
KSE100 48,013 Decreased By ▼ -226.15 (-0.47%)
KSE30 19,340 Decreased By ▼ -86 (-0.44%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,007
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
949,175
90724hr
2.61% positivity
Sindh
332,254
Punjab
345,065
Balochistan
26,633
Islamabad
82,368
KPK
137,075
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Taliban, Afghan forces clash near key northern city

  • "The Taliban fighters are at the gates of the city and they are fighting Afghan forces," said a Kunduz provincial council member.
AFP Updated 21 Jun 2021

KUNDUZ: The Taliban and Afghan forces clashed Monday on the outskirts of the strategic northern city of Kunduz, with the insurgents claiming to have captured three districts in the region in a week.

The Taliban have launched major offensives targeting government forces since early May when the US military began its final troop withdrawal, and claim to have seized more than 50 of the country's 421 districts.

Many of their claims are disputed by the government, and independent verification is difficult -- especially in areas that frequently change hands.

"The Taliban fighters are at the gates of the city and they are fighting Afghan forces," said Amruddin Wali, a Kunduz provincial council member.

He said the insurgents have also taken up positions on highways that connect Kunduz city to neighbouring provinces.

On Monday, the Taliban claimed they had captured the Imam Sahib district of the province, the third to be taken in a week.

Kunduz police spokesman Inamuddin Rahmani confirmed the fighting, and said his forces had killed about 50 Taliban fighters in the past 24 hours.

Both the Taliban and Afghan forces frequently exaggerate casualties inflicted on each other.

The Taliban said they have not launched an offensive on the city of Kunduz itself.

"We have launched operations around the city," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told AFP.

The Taliban have repeatedly attempted to capture the city, located not far from the border with Tajikistan.

The insurgents briefly held Kunduz twice before -- in September 2015, and again a year later.

Kunduz, with a significant population of Pashtun, had been a stronghold of the Taliban before the militants seized power in the 1990s.

The city's location makes it a key transit point for economic and trade exchanges with Tajikistan.

In recent weeks the insurgents have focused on capturing territory in northern Afghanistan, and security forces have largely failed to stop their assaults.

The insurgents claim to have captured several districts in the northern provinces of Faryab, Takhar and Badakhshan, forcing military leaders to strategically retreat from a number of areas.

The defence ministry confirmed that government troops had retreated from several districts but said they aimed to take them back.

The Taliban are now present in almost every province and are encircling several major cities -- a strategy the militants employed in the mid-1990s when they overran most of Afghanistan until they were ousted by invading US-led forces.

Taliban Afghan forces US military Kunduz

Taliban, Afghan forces clash near key northern city

Saudi Arabia agrees to start oil assistance for Pakistan, reports Financial Times

SBP says online funds transfer charges to ensure ‘sustainable supply of digital transactions’

Pakistan continues to bear brunt of PML-N's costly power deals, says economic affairs minister

Pakistan's rupee continues downward movement, closes at 157.51 in inter-bank market

Pakistan's Covid death toll crosses 22,000

Gaza Pepsi factory shuts down, owners blame Israeli restrictions

Balochistan MPAs turn themselves in to police in assembly violence case

Pilot project of chilli farming completed: CPEC Authority chief

RLNG shortage may trigger power crisis

Court grants pre-arrest bail to Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza before FIA appearance

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters