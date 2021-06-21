ANL 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
ASC 19.04 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.74%)
ASL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.17%)
AVN 91.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.47%)
BOP 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.33%)
BYCO 12.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.27%)
DGKC 125.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.57%)
EPCL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.42%)
FCCL 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.36%)
FFBL 26.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
FFL 18.26 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.58%)
HASCOL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.24%)
HUBC 80.59 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.42%)
HUMNL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.96%)
JSCL 22.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.61%)
KAPCO 43.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.3%)
KEL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.79%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.5%)
MLCF 48.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.03%)
PAEL 35.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
POWER 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.16%)
PPL 90.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.49%)
PRL 25.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.87%)
PTC 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.92%)
SILK 2.11 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (14.67%)
SNGP 48.10 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.09%)
TRG 162.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.27%)
UNITY 45.13 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.85%)
WTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.11%)
BR100 5,249 Decreased By ▼ -28.87 (-0.55%)
BR30 27,410 Decreased By ▼ -111.92 (-0.41%)
KSE100 48,013 Decreased By ▼ -226.15 (-0.47%)
KSE30 19,340 Decreased By ▼ -86 (-0.44%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,007
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
949,175
90724hr
2.61% positivity
Sindh
332,254
Punjab
345,065
Balochistan
26,633
Islamabad
82,368
KPK
137,075
Four Czech soldiers charged over Afghan man's death

  • Respekt cites a 2019 report by the US Army Criminal Investigation Command saying Khan had been brutally beaten up during the interrogation.
AFP 21 Jun 2021

PRAGUE: Czech military police have charged four soldiers over the death of an Afghan man who had killed a Czech dog handler in 2018, a prosecutor said Monday.

The Respekt weekly said Wahidullah Khan shot Czech soldier Tomas Prochazka dead and wounded another two soldiers at the Shindand air base in western Afghanistan in October 2018.

He gave himself up at once, he was questioned by Afghan, Czech and American soldiers and died in hospital shortly afterwards.

Respekt cites a 2019 report by the US Army Criminal Investigation Command saying Khan had been brutally beaten up during the interrogation.

It quotes an Afghan interpreter as saying Khan was heard crying in pain during the Czech interrogation and that he was beaten by the American soldiers too.

"We are supervising the criminal proceedings," Hynek Olma, a prosecutor at the regional prosecution office in the second Czech city of Brno, told AFP without giving any details.

"The case of the four charged soldiers is being handled by criminal authorities," Defence Minister Lubomir Metnar said in a tweet.

"Until a legitimate decision is passed, I will honour the presumption of innocence and will not give any further comments on the case," he added.

Respekt said two of the four Czech elite soldiers were charged with violent blackmail and disobedience, and the other two with negligence and breach of duty.

It added eight US soldiers were also being investigated over the incident, but they have not been charged yet.

Czech soldiers are deployed in Afghanistan within the NATO-led Resolute Support Mission. NATO said earlier it would withdraw its troops from Afghanistan by September 11.

Over two decades of military involvement in Afghanistan, US-led foreign forces have faced allegations of torture, illegal killings and war crimes by rights groups.

In November, an Australian military inquiry found that the country's special forces deployed in southern Afghanistan had "unlawfully killed" 39 Afghan civilians and prisoners.

Such revelations had often been used by the Taliban to demand the withdrawal of foreign forces from the country.

