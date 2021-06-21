ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.91%)
ASC 18.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.21%)
ASL 26.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.49%)
AVN 91.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
BOP 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
DGKC 127.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
EPCL 47.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.76%)
FCCL 24.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
FFBL 26.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.95%)
FFL 17.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-8.19%)
HUBC 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.93%)
HUMNL 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.11%)
JSCL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.82%)
KAPCO 43.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.42%)
KEL 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-4.66%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.2%)
MLCF 48.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
PAEL 35.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.69%)
POWER 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.54%)
PPL 90.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.72%)
PRL 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.95%)
PTC 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (10.84%)
SNGP 47.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.59%)
TRG 164.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.54%)
UNITY 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-4.99%)
WTL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.61%)
BR100 5,278 Decreased By ▼ -22.7 (-0.43%)
BR30 27,522 Decreased By ▼ -167.85 (-0.61%)
KSE100 48,239 Decreased By ▼ -195.99 (-0.4%)
KSE30 19,426 Decreased By ▼ -94.82 (-0.49%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US scientists develop coating to capture airborne droplets

AFP 21 Jun 2021

WASHINGTON: US scientists said Wednesday they had developed a sticky wall coating that repurposes ingredients used in hair conditioners to trap aerosolized droplets, and hope it will become another tool in the fight against Covid and other airborne diseases.

The substance can be applied to surfaces such as plexiglass dividers to capture respiratory droplets, rather than allowing them to bounce off and remain in circulation.

“Droplets collide with indoor surfaces all the time,” said Northwestern University engineering professor Jiaxing Huang, senior author of a paper on the subject that was published Wednesday in the journal Chem.

“Right now, plexiglass dividers are deviating devices; they deflect droplets. If a surface could actually trap droplets, then every single droplet effectively removed from indoor air would be a successful elimination of a potential source of transmission.” Covid-19 is primarily transmitted through respiratory fluids — including large droplets and fine aerosols — when an infected person speaks, sneezes or breathes.

The main way to remove these from the air is to open windows and to use high-filtration devices that capture fine particles and change out the air at high rates.

To build extra protection on top of that, Huang and colleagues came up with the idea of using PAAm-DDA, a polymer which is commonly used in hair products and other cosmetics to lock in moisture, as the main ingredient of their coating. They applied the substance with a brush to a variety of surfaces and performed tests to compare coated and uncoated surfaces. A coated plexiglass barrier captured nearly all aerosolized microdroplets, and 80 percent of large droplets, compared to a barrier that was uncoated.

The coating did not become visibly soiled after use, and the scientists said it would not require cleaning more often than non-coated barriers. Once saturated, the substance should be wiped down with water and reapplied.

Since it can be applied to a variety of surfaces, including concrete, metal and fabric, Huang said it could be used on low-touch areas such as walls or curtains to turn those into “functional devices” that would help capture aerosolized particles. Many more research steps are required to confirm the coating’s utility before it can be authorized for use.

“We understood that the current pandemic may end before this concept is implemented,” Huang said. “It may or may not be used now. But next time, when an outbreak like this happens, I think we will be better equipped.”

COVID US scientists airborne droplets hair conditioners plexiglass dividers Jiaxing Huang

US scientists develop coating to capture airborne droplets

SEZs exempted from minimum turnover tax

PM lauds Punjab govt’s water conservation policies

Amendment to Finance Bill 2021: FBR explains minimum tax rates, right of appeal

Budget doesn’t reflect Tarin’s vision: Haroon

PIA airlifts 1.55m vaccine doses from China

Pilot project of chilli farming completed: CPEC Authority chief

Offshore income, assets abroad: Time limitation not made part of Finance Act 2018

Pakistan receives 1.55 million doses of Sinovac vaccine from China

Opposition steps up attacks on govt’s economic policies

Afghan Taliban say committed to peace talks, want 'genuine Islamic system'

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.