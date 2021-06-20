‘Women’s Peace Council’ launched

LAHORE: A non-political forum and neutral body with representation of all segments of society named ‘Women’s Peace Council’ (WPC) has been launched by the Standing Committee on Gender Mainstreaming, and Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO).

Perveen Sarwar, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar’s wife is the patron-in-chief of the Council which aims to increase the role of women in all fields of life in bringing peace, development and resilience against violence and extremism in society.

The convener of the council, Uzma Kardar informed the participants at the launch of WPC that a need was felt to institute the role of women in peace building. The Standing Committee, Women’s Peace Council members and all Punjab Parliamentarians will work with the SSDO to make the platform functional. In future, through legislation, the Women’s Peace Council will become an institution.

Perveen Sarwar said that women’s participation in conflict resolution and peace building remained very restricted largely because of explicit gender-based violence, unrelenting patriarchal norms, cultural pressures and lack of resources and mostly because of unawareness about their significance in bringing peace. Pakistan is also a signatory of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and according to SDG 16, we need to promote peaceful and inclusive societies for sustainable development, provide access to justice for all and build effective, accountable, and inclusive institutions at all levels, she added.

