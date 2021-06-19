World
Russia's Putin congratulates Iran's Raisi on presidential election win
MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday congratulated Iranian judge Ebrahim Raisi on winning Iran's presidential election, RIA news agency cited a press officer at the Russian embassy in Tehran as saying.
Putin also expressed hopes for the "further development of a constructive bilateral cooperation", it quoted the source as saying.
