SC rejects PSM employees' appeal

Recorder Report 19 Jun 2021

KARACHI: The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday rejected the appeal filed by the Pakistan Steel Mills' (PSM) employees against the Sindh High Court's (SHC) decision which had rejected their petition for promotions.

At the Karachi Registry, a three-member bench of the SC, headed by the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Gulzar Ahmed, took up the petition of the PSM employees and rejected it.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan remarked that when the Steel Mills had been lying closed since 2015, how the question of promotions could arise.

"You people kept receiving salaries despite the fact that the mill was cash-starved. It appears you people might have been doing jobs somewhere else as well," he maintained. The PSM employees, on the other hand, were of the view that their promotions were due since 2011, but that the SHC had rejected their application.

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmad remarked that there was nothing wrong with the High Court's decision as why you people should be promoted when you are not working due to closure of production of steel.

