ANL 31.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
ASC 19.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.66%)
ASL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.27%)
AVN 92.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.1%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 12.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.78%)
DGKC 127.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.51%)
EPCL 48.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.39%)
FCCL 24.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.57%)
FFL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.19%)
HASCOL 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
HUBC 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.83%)
HUMNL 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.51%)
JSCL 24.33 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.66%)
KAPCO 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.64%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.67%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
MLCF 48.65 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.81%)
PAEL 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 11.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
PPL 91.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PRL 25.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
SILK 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.4%)
SNGP 48.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
TRG 165.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.3%)
UNITY 47.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.85%)
WTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.08%)
BR100 5,300 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (0.03%)
BR30 27,689 Decreased By ▼ -65.54 (-0.24%)
KSE100 48,435 Decreased By ▼ -46.24 (-0.1%)
KSE30 19,520 Decreased By ▼ -27.3 (-0.14%)
Jun 18, 2021
Australian, NZ shares down

Reuters 18 Jun 2021

SYDNEY/WELLINGTON: Australian shares closed lower on Thursday, with mining and energy stocks leading the declines, as the US Federal Reserve signalled that it was considering changes to its dovish policy earlier than expected.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.37% lower at 7,359.0.

Mining stocks fell 2%, with gold stocks dropping more than 4%, as metal prices weakened overnight, although prices recuperated slightly later.

Global miners BHP Group and Rio Tinto lost 1.4% and 1.2%, respectively.

Energy stocks lost 1.9% as oil prices fell against a stronger greenback.

Financials rose, with the so called “big four” banks gaining between 0.6% and 1.5%.

Broadcaster Seven West Media jumped more than 26% after forecasting a 97% jump in adjusted earnings for fiscal 2021, as its advertising revenue strengthened.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.3% to 12,541.2 as the country posted a faster-than-expected first-quarter economic growth data, prompting fears of policy tightening.

US Federal Reserve S&P/ASX 200 index NZ shares BHP Group Ltd

