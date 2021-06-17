ANL 31.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
ASC 19.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.66%)
ASL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.27%)
AVN 92.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.1%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 12.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.78%)
DGKC 127.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.51%)
EPCL 48.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.39%)
FCCL 24.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.57%)
FFL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.19%)
HASCOL 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
HUBC 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.83%)
HUMNL 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.51%)
JSCL 24.33 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.66%)
KAPCO 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.64%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.67%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
MLCF 48.65 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.81%)
PAEL 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 11.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
PPL 91.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PRL 25.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
SILK 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.4%)
SNGP 48.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
TRG 165.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.3%)
UNITY 47.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.85%)
WTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.08%)
BR100 5,300 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (0.03%)
BR30 27,689 Decreased By ▼ -65.54 (-0.24%)
KSE100 48,435 Decreased By ▼ -46.24 (-0.1%)
KSE30 19,520 Decreased By ▼ -27.3 (-0.14%)
Gold slides below $1,800/oz after Fed's hawkish tilt

  • Fed now projects first rate hike in 2023
  • US dollar advances to two-month peak
  • Gold fell over 2.5% post-Fed announcement on Wednesday
Reuters 17 Jun 2021

Gold slipped below the $1,800 level on Thursday, after the Federal Reserve signalled earlier-than-expected interest rate increases.

Spot gold fell 0.8% to $1,797.25 per ounce by 1124 GMT, having touched its lowest since May 6 at $1,794.19.

U.S. gold futures fell 3.3% to $1,799.80 per ounce.

A majority of 11 Fed officials projected at least two quarter-point rate rises for 2023, even as officials in their statement pledged to keep policy supportive for now to encourage a jobs recovery.

The announcement on Wednesday prompted a 2.5% slide in gold with the dollar hitting a two-month high and yields also jumping.

Along with the Fed's unexpected change of stance, "higher interest rates in the U.S. - while other major central banks probably are going to wait longer with changing monetary policy - has strengthened the dollar. So it's a double whammy for gold," Quantitative Commodity Research analyst Peter Fertig said.

Higher interest rates raise the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

For now the market trusts the judgement of the Federal Reserve on inflation being transitory and until data potentially proves them wrong, gold and also silver may face another challenging period, Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank said in a note.

Adding to gold's headwinds, the U.S. central bank also said it would now consider, at every subsequent policy meeting, whether to taper its asset purchases, and downgraded the risk from the coronavirus pandemic given progress in vaccinations.

But "If the economic recovery that is just beginning leads to further rising prices, this should also support the yellow metal," said Alexander Zumpfe, senior precious metals trader at Heraeus.

Silver fell 1.4% to $26.58 per ounce, while palladium was down 1.8% at $2,748.37 and platinum fell 1.8% to $1,102.13.

