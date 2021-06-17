ANL 31.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
ASC 19.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.66%)
ASL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.27%)
AVN 92.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.1%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 12.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.78%)
DGKC 127.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.51%)
EPCL 48.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.39%)
FCCL 24.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.57%)
FFL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.19%)
HASCOL 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
HUBC 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.83%)
HUMNL 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.51%)
JSCL 24.33 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.66%)
KAPCO 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.64%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.67%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
MLCF 48.65 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.81%)
PAEL 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 11.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
PPL 91.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PRL 25.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
SILK 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.4%)
SNGP 48.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
TRG 165.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.3%)
UNITY 47.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.85%)
WTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.08%)
BR100 5,300 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (0.03%)
BR30 27,689 Decreased By ▼ -65.54 (-0.24%)
KSE100 48,435 Decreased By ▼ -46.24 (-0.1%)
KSE30 19,520 Decreased By ▼ -27.3 (-0.14%)
Jun 17, 2021
Australia shares slip as Fed signals rate hikes at faster pace

  • Bucking the trend, financials rose 0.6%, with all of the "Big Four" banks trading in positive territory.
Reuters 17 Jun 2021

Australian shares fell on Thursday, as gold stocks and miners slumped on weaker commodity prices, with the mood largely negative as US equities dipped overnight after Federal Reserve officials projected hikes in interest rates by 2023.

The benchmark ASX 200 index was down 0.5% at 7,351.50 points, as of 0028 GMT.

Wall Street's main indexes closed overnight session lower as the US central bank indicated that it could begin raising interest rates a year earlier than expected, which caused a sell-off of US Treasuries and boosted the dollar.

In other markets, Japan's Nikkei also declined 1% at 28,990.9, while the S&P 500 E-minis futures were down 0.6%.

Among sectors, the gold index fell the most, slipping 2.7% to hit its lowest level in nearly six weeks, as prices slid over projections of the Fed's rate hikes.

Miners declined 2.3% as iron ore futures fell on increasing supply, with index majors Rio Tinto and BHP Group dropping 0.7% each.

The Australian energy index also retreated, despite oil prices hitting multi-year highs.

The sub-index shed about 2%, with Whitehaven Coal being top loser after the coal producer cut its 2021 coal output forecast due to downtime at Narrabri mine in New South Wales.

Bucking the trend, financials rose 0.6%, with all of the "Big Four" banks trading in positive territory.

On the data front, Australia's minimum wage is expected to rise at a faster pace than this year, reflecting its strong economic recovery from the pandemic-induced recession.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index dipped 0.2% to 12,550.9 points on prospects of tighter monetary policy conditions as the country posted a faster-than-expected first-quarter economic growth data.

Australian shares BHP Group Japan's Nikkei 225 ASX 200 index

