PSX sheds more weight: BRIndex100 extends losses

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange Wednesday closed on negative note on the second day in a row due to profit-taking in various sectors. BRIndex100 lost 25.29 points or 0.47 percent to close at 5,301.26 points. BRIndex100 hit intraday high of 5,359.24 points and intraday low of 5,294.40 points. Volumes stood at 815.212 million shares.

BRIndex30 decreased by 147.48 points or 0.53 percent to close at 27,749.28 points with a turnover of 565.343 million shares.

The KSE-100 Index declined by 151.66 points or 0.31 percent to close at 48,480.90 points. Trading activity remained low as daily volumes on the ready counter decreased to 936.665 million shares as compared to 1,224.569 million shares traded Tuesday.

Foreign investors also remained net sellers of shares worth $2.169 million. Total market capitalization declined by Rs 31 billion to Rs 8.413 trillion. Out of total 416 active scrips, 221 closed in negative and 171 in positive while the value of 24 stocks remained unchanged.

K-Electric was the volume leader with 114.968 million shares however lost Rs 0.22 to close at Rs 4.47 followed by WorldCall Telecom that closed at Rs 3.84, down Rs 0.13 with 87.346 million shares. Pak Tobacco and Wyeth Pak were the top gainers increasing by Rs 60.00 and Rs 46.57 respectively to close at Rs 1370.00 and Rs 2243.38 while Unilever Foods and Rafhan Maize were the top losers declining by Rs 250.00 and Rs 234.55 respectively to close at Rs 16550.00 and Rs 9455.45.

BR Automobile Assembler Index declined by 58.46 points or 0.59 percent to close at 9,808.37 points with total turnover of 19.022 million shares.

BR Cement Index declined by 80.95 points or 1.04 percent to close at 7,715.01 points with 30.756 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index fell by 34.13 points or 0.36 percent to close at 9,393.38 points with 31.337 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index gained 26.43 points or 0.45 percent to close at 5,870.51 points with 131.844 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index lost 12.67 points or 0.3 percent to close at 4,191.53 points with 69.741 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index closed at 4,421.05 points, down 7.11 points or 0.16 percent with 153.418 million shares.

An analyst at Arif Habib Limited said that the market saw persistent selling pressure that was felt across the board and made the index trade between minus 201 points and plus 246 points, closing the session down 152 points.

Among E&P, OGDC and PPL both traded below LDCP against POL, which showed price uptick. Cement sector also traded in a narrow range. Although KEL and WTL retained top slot, volumes remained relatively low.

Sectors contributing to the performance include Textile (up 25 points), Cement (down 54 points), Banks (down 33 points), Chemical (down 24 points), Fertilizer (down 17 points) and Pharma (down 16 points).

Stocks that contributed positively to the index include HUBC (up 27 points), PAKT (up 17 points), POL (up 16 points), KTML (up 16 points) and SRVI (up 9 points). Stocks that contributed negatively include ENGRO (down 21 points), PPL (down 17 points), COLG (down 15 points), KEL (down 14 points) and DGKC (down 14 points).

