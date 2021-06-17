Uber appoints new country head, GM for MENAP

KARACHI: Uber has announced the appointment of Shahid Khan as the new Country Head for Uber in Pakistan.

He has replaced Saad Naveed Pall, who has been promoted to the position of General Manager across the Middle East, North Africa, and Pakistan (MENAP) region.

Based in the Dubai headquarters, Saad will now be leading the next phase of growth for Uber’s ride-sharing business across the region, and will focus on working closely with in-market teams to help identify areas of growth, lay down regional priorities, and drive operational excellence to fuel the Uber business.

Shahid Khan has been previously affiliated with the company as the Head of Operations in Pakistan. —PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021