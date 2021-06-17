ANL 31.89 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.71%)
ASC 19.60 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.1%)
ASL 26.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.23%)
AVN 91.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.43%)
BOP 8.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 12.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.07%)
DGKC 127.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.29%)
EPCL 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.99%)
FCCL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.43%)
FFBL 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.86%)
FFL 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.37%)
HASCOL 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.77%)
HUBC 81.68 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.84%)
HUMNL 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.65%)
JSCL 24.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 43.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
KEL 4.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.68%)
LOTCHEM 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.98%)
MLCF 48.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.15%)
PAEL 35.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.97%)
PIBTL 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.58%)
POWER 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.09%)
PPL 91.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-1.34%)
PRL 25.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.93%)
PTC 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.39%)
SILK 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.24%)
SNGP 48.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.93%)
TRG 165.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.05%)
UNITY 47.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.64%)
WTL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.76%)
BR100 5,299 Decreased By ▼ -33.85 (-0.63%)
BR30 27,755 Decreased By ▼ -182.1 (-0.65%)
KSE100 48,481 Decreased By ▼ -151.66 (-0.31%)
KSE30 19,548 Decreased By ▼ -77.25 (-0.39%)
Defensive, industrial stocks boost FTSE

Reuters 17 Jun 2021

LONDON: London’s FTSE 100 ended higher on Wednesday, helped by gains in industrial and defensive stocks, while data showed inflation jumped past the central bank’s target as Britain emerges from a third national lockdown.

After touching its highest level since February 2020 at 7,217.5, the blue-chip index end 0.2% higher at 7,184.95. Industrials, travel and pharmaceuticals provided the biggest boost to the index.

The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index fell 0.1%. British inflation unexpectedly jumped above the Bank of England’s 2% target in May when it hit 2.1%, driven in large part by the comparison with prices in May 2020 when the country was in its first tight coronavirus lockdown.

The FTSE 100 and the FTSE 250 have oscillated in a narrow range since mid-April on worries that a Covid-19 resurgence might crimp the recovery, while rapid economic growth could lead to higher inflation and prompt central banks to pare their support.

Energy stocks were the biggest drag on the index, with oil majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell falling 1.1% and 0.7% respectively.

Gateley fell 2.8% after the legal and professional services group reported a cyber security breach from a known external source.

Online furniture retailer Made.com fell 1.5% in its market debut.

