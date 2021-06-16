ANL 32.05 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.22%)
ASC 19.65 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (3.37%)
ASL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.01%)
AVN 90.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.53%)
BOP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
BYCO 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.46%)
DGKC 128.49 Decreased By ▼ -2.26 (-1.73%)
EPCL 49.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.28%)
FCCL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.23%)
FFBL 26.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.82%)
FFL 17.54 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
HASCOL 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.62%)
HUBC 81.85 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.05%)
HUMNL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.06%)
JSCL 24.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 43.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.55%)
KEL 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.64%)
LOTCHEM 15.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.48%)
MLCF 48.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.42%)
PAEL 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.32%)
POWER 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.8%)
PPL 91.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.71%)
PRL 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.43%)
PTC 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.94%)
SILK 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.24%)
SNGP 48.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.11%)
TRG 167.47 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (0.95%)
UNITY 48.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.26%)
BR100 5,323 Decreased By ▼ -9.35 (-0.18%)
BR30 27,901 Decreased By ▼ -35.69 (-0.13%)
KSE100 48,642 Increased By ▲ 9.22 (0.02%)
KSE30 19,608 Decreased By ▼ -16.7 (-0.09%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

CBOT soybeans may test support at $14.45-1/4

  • A break above $14.87-1/4 could lead to a gain to $15.13-1/4.
Reuters 16 Jun 2021

SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean July contract may test a support at $14.45-1/4 per bushel, a break below which could cause a fall to $14.82-3/4.

The consolidation around a support at $14.74-1/4 is over, after the contract failed twice to break a resistance at $14.87-1/4.

A downward wave c has resumed towards its 100% projection level at $14.45-1/4. Once the contract drops to this level, it is likely to fall more to $14.28-3/4.

A break above $14.87-1/4 could lead to a gain to $15.13-1/4.

On the daily chart, the contract broke a support at $15.04-1/2 and completed a weak pullback towards this level. It is falling towards $14.19-1/2.

A rising trendline indicates a completion of the current wave (4) slightly above $14.19-1/2, which will be followed by an upward wave (5).

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

CBOT CBOT wheat CBOT corn CBOT soybean CBOT soyoil

CBOT soybeans may test support at $14.45-1/4

FBR says 'no new tax' on salaried class, disagreement follows

Rs1.48trn Sindh budget proposes Rs25,000 minimum wage

Karachi, Lahore vaccination centres face Covid jab shortage

Load-shedding isn’t just going to go away: NTDC

US, EU agree truce in 17-year Airbus-Boeing conflict

ADB highlights Pakistan's power capacity potential

KE allowed paisa 36/unit hike

Prices of petrol, diesel raised to achieve PL target

Cabinet decides to monitor PSDP spending

Arrest for concealment of income: Senate panel turns down proposed changes in tax law

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters