CBOT soybeans may test support at $14.45-1/4

SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean July contract may test a support at $14.45-1/4 per bushel, a break below which could cause a fall to $14.82-3/4.

The consolidation around a support at $14.74-1/4 is over, after the contract failed twice to break a resistance at $14.87-1/4.

A downward wave c has resumed towards its 100% projection level at $14.45-1/4. Once the contract drops to this level, it is likely to fall more to $14.28-3/4.

A break above $14.87-1/4 could lead to a gain to $15.13-1/4.

On the daily chart, the contract broke a support at $15.04-1/2 and completed a weak pullback towards this level. It is falling towards $14.19-1/2.

A rising trendline indicates a completion of the current wave (4) slightly above $14.19-1/2, which will be followed by an upward wave (5).

