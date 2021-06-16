Banks rates for currency notes (buying and selling)

KARACHI: The selling/buying rates for currency notes of major currencies issued by National Bank (NBP) here on Tuesday (June 15, 2021).

===================================== CURRENCY SELLING BUYING ===================================== USD 158.27 154.64 GBP 223.38 218.21 EUR 191.88 187.79 JPY 1.4375 1.4045 SAR 42.24 41.18 AED 43.10 42.38 =====================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021