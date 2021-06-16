Markets
Currency notes: exchange rates
16 Jun 2021
KARACHI: Exchange rates for Currency Notes issued by the Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) here on Tuesday (June 15, 2021).
=================================
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
=================================
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
=================================
USD 158.27 154.64
GBP 223.38 218.21
EUR 191.88 187.79
JPY 1.4375 1.4045
SAR 42.24 41.18
AED 43.10 42.38
=================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.