Currency notes: exchange rates

KARACHI: Exchange rates for Currency Notes issued by the Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) here on Tuesday (June 15, 2021).

================================= EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES ================================= CURRENCY SELLING BUYING ================================= USD 158.27 154.64 GBP 223.38 218.21 EUR 191.88 187.79 JPY 1.4375 1.4045 SAR 42.24 41.18 AED 43.10 42.38 =================================

