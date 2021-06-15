Markets
State Bank of Pakistan conversion rates
15 Jun 2021
KARACHI: Rates applicable for conversion into rupees of Foreign Currency Deposits, Dollar Bearer Certificates, Foreign Currency Bearer Certificates, Special US Dollar bonds and profits thereon by all banks and also for providing forward cover on foreign currency deposit (Excluding FE-25 Deposits) issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee on Monday (June 14, 2021).
US Dollar 155.7170
Pound Sterling 220.5264
Euro 189.4142
Japanese Yen 1.4219
