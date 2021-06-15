ANL 31.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.24%)
Amir says PCB CEO has assured of support

  • Official met fast-bowler at latter's residence in an attempt to resolve differences with team management
Syed Ahmed 15 Jun 2021

Mohammad Amir said on Monday that the chief executive officer (CEO) of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Wasim Khan, has assured him of addressing his concerns, as attempts to bring the fast-bowler out of retirement continued

In an interview on a YouTube channel, Amir revealed that Wasim visited his house twice before the Abu Dhabi leg of Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 6, and listened to his grievances in detail on the matter of retirement.

“Wasim Khan visited my house before PSL 6’s second leg and we had a detailed discussion of my retirement matter. I shared all my concerns with him and to be honest, he listened to them very seriously,” the pacer disclosed.

He also assured him of sorting out his differences with the team management. Amir said if his reservations were addressed, he will make himself available for the selection.

The left-arm paceman maintained that representing Pakistan was a matter of pride for every player, and he wanted to don the national colours as well. However, the decision of quitting red-ball cricket was his own based on his overall fitness. But his statement was blown out of proportion.

“My case was portrayed in a negative way by the current management. But Khan assured me to address my concerns and if everything goes well, I will make myself available for the national team,” he shared.

