Pakistan elected as regular member of the governing body of the International Labour Organization

Pakistan has been elected as a regular member of the governing body of the International Labour Organization.

On Monday, elections took place virtually at the 109th session of the International Labour Conference in Geneva, in which Pakistan became one of the four newly-elected regular members from Asia-Pacific Group for the 2021-2024 term.

Pakistan was previously a regular member of the executive arm of the ILO for seven terms, since joining the organisation in 1947.

The Governing Body is the formal policy and decision-making body of the ILO, which is comprised of 56 regular members, all of which deliberate on key issues impacting the international labour market.

Pakistan joins the Governing Body as the international body aims to mitigate the economic impact of the pandemic and foster multilateral cooperation.

​Pakistan will be collaborating with other members of the Governing Body, with a specific focus on human-centred economic recovery, enhanced productive capacity and employment generation.