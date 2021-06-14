ANL 31.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.24%)
ASC 19.19 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.9%)
ASL 28.10 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (6.24%)
AVN 90.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.71%)
BOP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.53%)
BYCO 12.83 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.36%)
DGKC 128.60 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (2.06%)
EPCL 47.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.83%)
FCCL 24.37 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.71%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-4.66%)
FFL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.34%)
HASCOL 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.62%)
HUBC 78.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.27%)
HUMNL 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
JSCL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
KAPCO 44.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.65%)
KEL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.82%)
MLCF 48.90 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (4.71%)
PAEL 36.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.52%)
PIBTL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.26%)
POWER 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (5.06%)
PPL 94.50 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (4.77%)
PRL 27.39 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (4.34%)
PTC 13.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.14%)
SILK 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.53%)
SNGP 50.48 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (4.73%)
TRG 162.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.00 (-3.56%)
UNITY 48.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.9%)
WTL 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.7%)
BR100 5,331 Increased By ▲ 48.9 (0.93%)
BR30 27,772 Increased By ▲ 170.83 (0.62%)
KSE100 48,726 Increased By ▲ 421.36 (0.87%)
KSE30 19,647 Increased By ▲ 168.7 (0.87%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US journalist detained in Myanmar released: lawyer

  • Maung had faced charges under a colonial-era law that criminalises encouraging dissent against the military, she added.
AFP 14 Jun 2021

YANGON: A US journalist detained in Myanmar since March was released on Monday after charges against him were dropped, his lawyer said.

US citizen Nathan Maung "was released this morning from Insein prison as the police withdrew the charges against him", and will fly back to the US on Tuesday, his lawyer Tin Zar Oo told AFP.

Maung, who founded local outlet Kamayut Media, had faced charges under a colonial-era law that criminalises encouraging dissent against the military, she added.

Earlier this month a Myanmar journalist working for another outlet was jailed for two years under the same law.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi on February 1, triggering a mass uprising as large swathes of the population take to the streets.

The junta has responded with force -- shooting protesters, arresting suspected dissidents in night raids, targeting journalists and shutting down news outlets.

Several foreign journalists have been detained, including another US citizen, Danny Fenster, who was held while attempting to leave the country on May 24.

Authorities have yet to release any information on his whereabouts and well-being.

Since the February coup, a military crackdown on dissent has killed more than 860 civilians, according to a local monitoring group.

Junta leader Min Aung Hlaing has justified his power grab by citing alleged electoral fraud in the November poll won by Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy party.

Myanmar US journalist Nathan Maung Kamayut Media

US journalist detained in Myanmar released: lawyer

Pakistan reports lowest number of daily Covid-19 cases in 4 months

Children pay the price in Pakistan's mass HIV outbreak

On-campus classes for grades six to eight to resume in Sindh on Tuesday

Pakistan’s GrocerApp raises $5.2 million in Series A round

UBL winds up Switzerland subsidiary

Govt has deprived Sindh of its due share of water, funds: CM Murad

G7 issues anti-China communiqué

Centre for imposition of Article 140-A on Sindh: Fawad

Loan for NHP payment: Finance, Power Divisions avoiding taking lead

Govt may not get next IMF tranche in time: PPP

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters