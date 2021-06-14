FO rejects reports of dispatching mangoes to India

ISLAMABAD: In response to queries from some media colleagues regarding gift of Pakistani mangoes to foreign dignitaries, the following is attributable to Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs: “We have seen media reports regarding dispatch of Pakistani mangoes last week as gift to some foreign dignitaries. We reject these reports as factually incorrect and misleading.

A section of the Indian media has carried wrong and irresponsible reports. Every year, the President of Pakistan sends high-quality mangoes as gift to selected countries as part of goodwill and to promote our trade diplomacy efforts. The mango exports increased to $104 million in 2019-20 from $78 million the previous year. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs prepares a list of countries keeping in view quarantine regulations, sanitary and phytosanitary requirements as well as availability of flights. Since last year, Covid-19 related stipulations are also part of the consideration.

For the current year, the process is still in the planning stage. As such, there is no question of dispatch of mangoes to any country.”—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021