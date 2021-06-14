ANL 32.21 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.61%)
Algeria cancels France 24’s operating licence

AFP 14 Jun 2021

ALGIERS: Algeria cancelled the accreditation of France 24, the communications ministry said Sunday, a day after parliamentary elections in the former French colony.

The move was due to the satellite news channel’s “clear and repeated hostility towards our country and its institutions”, the ministry and government spokesman Ammar Belhimer said, in quotes carried by the APS news agency.

The outlet said authorities had given the channel a final warning on March 13, over its “coverage of Friday marches” of the long-running Hirak anti-government protest movement.

France 24 did not immediately respond to Sunday’s announcement, but in March its director Marc Saikali had defended the outlet as “just doing our work as journalists, respecting the rules in place”.

The French government, which has tense ties with Algiers, did not immediately comment on the withdrawal of France 24’s accreditation.

Both foreign and local journalists in Algeria often face bureaucratic and unclear procedures to obtain permission to work. Reporters Without Borders (RSF) ranked Algeria 146 out of 180 countries and territories in its 2020 World Press Freedom Index, a 27-place drop from 2015.

