ANL 32.21 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.61%)
ASC 18.65 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (6.88%)
ASL 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.56%)
AVN 91.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.94%)
BOP 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BYCO 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.32%)
DGKC 126.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.95%)
EPCL 48.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
FCCL 23.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
FFBL 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
FFL 17.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.84%)
HASCOL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.23%)
HUBC 78.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.92%)
JSCL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.44%)
KAPCO 44.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
KEL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.75%)
MLCF 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.74%)
PAEL 36.20 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.89%)
PIBTL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.99%)
POWER 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
PPL 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.55%)
PRL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.2%)
PTC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (7.61%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 48.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.52%)
TRG 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-1.92%)
UNITY 49.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.28%)
WTL 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
BR100 5,282 Increased By ▲ 24.37 (0.46%)
BR30 27,601 Increased By ▲ 45.56 (0.17%)
KSE100 48,305 Increased By ▲ 53.23 (0.11%)
KSE30 19,479 Decreased By ▼ -58.87 (-0.3%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Unscheduled load-shedding: Top officials grilled by Nepra

Recorder Report 12 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra), on Friday grilled top officials of Discos and KE for unscheduled load-shedding.

In pursuance of a suo motu notice about excessive load shedding throughout Pakistan, the Authority conducted hearing wherein the CEOs and other top officials of DISCOs, KE, Ministry of Energy, NTDC, NPCC and WAPDA participated and appraised the Authority. The following is the crux of the hearing:

The Authority categorically directed all the stakeholders of power industry that such type of load-shedding will not be tolerated.

The Authority showed serious concerns about DISCOs not drawing the power as per quotas given to them despite available generation capacity; for which a number of power plants have been installed and a huge amount in terms of capacity charges is being paid.

The Authority took the notice of the plants kept on scheduled outages in peak summer months of June and July and directed NTDC to avoid such practice.

The Authority also directed all the DISCOs, KE and NTDC to submit their action plans immediately in order to minimize the load shedding and give relief to consumers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

KE nepra Wapda DISCOS NTDC NPCC power industry

Unscheduled load-shedding: Top officials grilled by Nepra

Power subsidies raised by over 300pc

Pakistan targets 4.8% GDP growth in upcoming fiscal year

Around Rs506bn taxation measures unveiled

Allocation for defence raised by 6.2percent

Disposal of cars prior to registration: Concept of additional tax to curb 'on money' introduced

Proposal to tax internet data usage criticised as reactions to budget pour in

What some of the budget measures mean

17pc GST on sales via online marketplace

Textile sector takes a dim view of FY22 budget

Salient features of Budget 2021-22

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.