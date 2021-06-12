Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

KARACHI: Barclays bid rates, maximum rates for payment of interest by authorised dealers on deposits (other than those brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) and on deposits (brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) - issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee, c/o ANZ Grindlays Bank Ltd, on Friday (June 11, 2021).

======================================================== INTEREST PAYABLE ON FE DEPOSITS ======================================================== BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES RATES FOR PAYMENT OF INTEREST BY AUTHORISED DEALERS ======================================================== U.S. DOLLARS VALUE 11.06.2021 VALUE 11.06.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.1253% PA 0.6248%PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 Months 0.0931% PA 0.6569% PA For 12 months -0.0091% PA 0.8659% PA For 2 Years 0.0091% PA 1.3659% PA For 3 Years 0.0091% PA 1.6159% PA For 4 years 0.0091% PA 1.8659% PA For 5 years 0.0091% PA 2.9909% PA -------------------------------------------------------- POUND STERLING VALUE 11.06.2021 VALUE 11.06.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 Months 0.1689% PA 0.5811% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.1448% PA 0.6053% PA For 12 Months 0.0845% PA 0.7905% PA For 2 Years 0.0845% PA 1.2905% PA For 3 Years 0.0845% PA 1.5405% PA For 4 years 0.0845% PA 1.7905% PA For 5 years 0.0845% PA 1.9155% PA -------------------------------------------------------- EURO VALUE 11.06.2021 VALUE 11.06.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.2979% PA 1.0479% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.2784% PA 1.0284% PA For 12 Months 0.2391% PA 1.1141% PA For 2 Years 0.2391% PA 1.6141% PA For 3 Years 0.2391% PA 1.8641% PA For 4 years 0.2391% PA 2.1141% PA For 5 years 0.2391% PA 2.2391% PA -------------------------------------------------------- JAPANESE YEN VALUE 11.06.2021 VALUE 11.06.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months -0.1520% PA 0.5980% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months -0.1842% PA 0.5658% PA For 12 Months -0.2018% PA 0.6732% PA For 2 Years -0.2018% PA 1.1732% PA For 3 Years -0.2018% PA 1.4232% PA For 4 Years -0.2018% PA 1.6732% PA For 5 years -0.2018% PA 1.7982% PA ========================================================

