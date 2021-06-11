ANL 32.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.89%)
ASC 18.50 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (6.02%)
ASL 26.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
AVN 91.09 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.65%)
BOP 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.22%)
BYCO 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
DGKC 127.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.55%)
EPCL 48.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
FCCL 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.26%)
FFBL 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.39%)
FFL 17.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.22%)
HASCOL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.34%)
HUBC 78.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.23%)
HUMNL 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
JSCL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
KAPCO 44.94 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.56%)
KEL 4.24 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
LOTCHEM 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
MLCF 47.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
PAEL 36.20 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.89%)
PIBTL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
POWER 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.89%)
PPL 90.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.4%)
PRL 26.03 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
PTC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.92%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 49.60 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (3.44%)
TRG 169.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.11%)
UNITY 49.99 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.5%)
WTL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.71%)
BR100 5,296 Increased By ▲ 37.55 (0.71%)
BR30 27,736 Increased By ▲ 180.29 (0.65%)
KSE100 48,364 Increased By ▲ 112.36 (0.23%)
KSE30 19,510 Decreased By ▼ -27.88 (-0.14%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,576
4724hr
Pakistan Cases
938,737
1,30324hr
3.22% positivity
Sindh
326,413
Punjab
343,499
Balochistan
26,084
Islamabad
82,001
KPK
135,383
Spot gold may test resistance at $1,911

  • The metal has completed the second pullback towards a falling trendline.
Reuters 11 Jun 2021

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may test a resistance at $1,911 per ounce, a break above which could lead to a gain into $1,932-$1,953 range.

The consolidation triggered by a resistance at $1,919 has been shaped into a bullish wedge, which suggests a target at $1,932.

Support is at $1,886, a break below which could cause a fall into $1,864-$1,877 range. On the daily chart, gold climbed above a resistance at $1,892 again.

The metal has completed the second pullback towards a falling trendline.

It is expected to retest a resistance at $1,921. A break could open the way towards $1,959.

The break has a more bullish indication that the whole trend from $2,072.50 might be reversed, as this $1,921 also sits on the 61.8% retracement of the downtrend from $2,072.50.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

