European stocks steady before ECB, US inflation

LONDON: European stocks steadied at the open Thursday awaiting the outcome of a monetary policy meeting of the European Central Bank and US inflation data, as traders seek clues over the timing of interest rate hikes.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index edged up 0.1 percent to 7,085.38 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index dipped 0.1 percent to 15,559.46 points and the Paris CAC 40 was flat at 6,562.40.