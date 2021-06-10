ANL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.47%)
ASC 17.73 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (6.81%)
ASL 26.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.63%)
AVN 88.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.97%)
BOP 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.71%)
DGKC 129.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
EPCL 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.07%)
FCCL 23.87 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
FFBL 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.27%)
FFL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.59%)
HASCOL 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.64%)
HUBC 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.38%)
JSCL 24.43 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.16%)
KAPCO 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.47%)
KEL 4.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
LOTCHEM 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.66%)
MLCF 47.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
PAEL 35.55 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.3%)
PIBTL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.92%)
POWER 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.91%)
PPL 91.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.44%)
PRL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.07%)
PTC 13.11 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.5%)
SILK 1.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.70 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.25%)
TRG 168.69 Increased By ▲ 4.69 (2.86%)
UNITY 48.66 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (4.42%)
WTL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.17%)
BR100 5,250 Increased By ▲ 45.08 (0.87%)
BR30 27,428 Increased By ▲ 212.2 (0.78%)
KSE100 48,224 Increased By ▲ 446.64 (0.93%)
KSE30 19,530 Increased By ▲ 148.53 (0.77%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,529
7624hr
Pakistan Cases
937,434
1,30324hr
3.12% positivity
Sindh
325,738
Punjab
343,252
Balochistan
26,052
Islamabad
81,933
KPK
135,162
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UK police evacuate hotel near G7 summit after hoax suspicious package

  • Security for the G7 event, the first in-person meeting of the leaders of major developed economies for nearly two years, is tight.
Reuters 10 Jun 2021

LONDON: Police at the G7 summit in south west England evacuated a hotel in Falmouth after reports of a suspicious package early on Thursday morning, which they later called a "hoax incident".

US President Joe Biden arrived in Britain on Wednesday evening and is staying in the English seaside resort of Carbis Bay, about 25 miles away from Falmouth, where most media covering the event are staying.

Security for the G7 event, the first in-person meeting of the leaders of major developed economies for nearly two years, is tight.

"We currently believe that this was a hoax incident and a criminal investigation has been launched," Devon and Cornwall Police said.

Police have closed off roads and coastal paths to Carbis Bay, the small seaside resort which is hosting the event, erecting steel fences and putting other restrictions in place.

police G7 summit Carbis Bay Falmouth Cornwall Police

UK police evacuate hotel near G7 summit after hoax suspicious package

System facing 6,500MW shortfall

Remittances increase 34% year-on-year to near $2.5 billion in May

Businesspeople meet COAS ahead of FY22 budget presentation

India records world's highest daily Covid-19 deaths after state revises numbers

Mohmand Hydropower Dam: Saudi Arabia approves 901m riyal funding

Pakistan’s Dawaai raises $8.5 million amid expansion plans

Corporate sector, REITs: Major tax relief expected

US Senate passes sweeping bill to address China tech ‘threat’

With G7 summit stop first, Biden embarks on 8-day Europe trip

K-Electric, PLL enter into agreement

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters