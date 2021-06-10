ANL 31.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
ASC 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.6%)
ASL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
AVN 88.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.14%)
BOP 8.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.89%)
DGKC 130.25 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (0.93%)
EPCL 48.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.76%)
FCCL 24.03 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.31%)
FFBL 27.84 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.05%)
FFL 17.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.72%)
HASCOL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.46%)
HUBC 78.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.18%)
HUMNL 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
JSCL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.07%)
KAPCO 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.03%)
KEL 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.36%)
LOTCHEM 17.22 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.87%)
MLCF 47.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
PAEL 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.45%)
PIBTL 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.64%)
POWER 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.1%)
PPL 90.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.71%)
PRL 25.68 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.99%)
PTC 13.19 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.13%)
SILK 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.29%)
SNGP 47.73 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (3.31%)
TRG 167.00 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (1.83%)
UNITY 47.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.82%)
WTL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.46%)
BR100 5,229 Increased By ▲ 24.13 (0.46%)
BR30 27,413 Increased By ▲ 197.71 (0.73%)
KSE100 48,051 Increased By ▲ 273.59 (0.57%)
KSE30 19,436 Increased By ▲ 54 (0.28%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,529
7624hr
Pakistan Cases
937,434
1,30324hr
3.12% positivity
Sindh
325,738
Punjab
343,252
Balochistan
26,052
Islamabad
81,933
KPK
135,162
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Wallaby O'Connor set to return for France Tests

  • But Rennie was against the widespread selection of overseas-based stars, saying it was against the best interests of the game in Australia.
AFP 10 Jun 2021

BRISBANE: Wallabies playmaker James O'Connor is expected to be fit for next month's Test series against France after a neck injury sidelined him from Super Rugby Trans-Tasman, Australia coach Dave Rennie said Thursday.

O'Connor missed Queensland Reds match against Auckland Blues last weekend, with Rennie revealing the in-form fly-half needed rest after suffering pains in his neck.

"He's been getting stingers for the last four or five weeks and it came to a head (so) he missed last weekend," Rennie told reporters on Queensland's Gold Coast, where the Wallabies are setting up camp.

"He's going to miss this weekend (Reds v Hurricanes) but we anticipate him being all right (for the Tests)."

Rennie said O'Connor, who recently signed a contract extension that will take him through to the 2023 World Cup, had been "outstanding" this year for the Reds after leading them to the Super Rugby AU title.

While O'Connor's place in the Test side is seemingly locked in, Rennie said there were still spots up for grabs as Super Rugby Trans-Tasman enters its final regular-season round.

"We've probably got about 80 percent of the squad nailed and there's a handful of performances that are going to be important this weekend to make our final decision," he said.

Rennie named an extended 40-man squad for the France series in March but indicated a willingness to look beyond that group to bolster the Wallabies' playing stocks.

He confirmed that options included lock Izack Rodda, returning from a short stint in France, and Reds hooker Brandon Paenga-Amosa, who has signed for Montpellier next season.

But Rennie was against the widespread selection of overseas-based stars, saying it was against the best interests of the game in Australia.

"If we've got our best players here playing with the kids coming through it's going to improve the quality of the clubs and our competition," he said.

"If we pick wholesale, like South Africa and Argentina do from Europe and Japan, players will leave in droves because they can earn three times the amount of money."

The three-Test series against France begins in Sydney on July 7.

Queensland Robert Rennie Wallabies playmaker James O'Connor Super Rugby Trans Tasman

Wallaby O'Connor set to return for France Tests

Corporate sector, REITs: Major tax relief expected

US Senate passes sweeping bill to address China tech ‘threat’

With G7 summit stop first, Biden embarks on 8-day Europe trip

Mohmand Hydropower Dam: S Arabia approves 901m riyal funding

K-Electric, PLL enter into agreement

Economic Survey to be unveiled today

Businesspeople meet COAS ahead of FY22 budget presentation

Federal budget tomorrow

EAD allowed to approach G20 for debt relief extension

Ehsaas: Facility launched to provide all services through one window

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters